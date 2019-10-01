NutriREC says eating red meat is okay

We have some good news for Montana Ranchers and pretty much anyone who enjoys a rare steak.

According to a new report, cutting down on red and processed meat has no added benefits.

Researchers from seven countries analyzed several previous studies.

They found that there is not enough evidence to implicate meat consumption as a source for excess cardiovascular, diabetes or cancer risk.

The independent health group called NutriRECS, says that North Americans currently consume two to four weekly servings of red and processed meat.

Their recommendations is that adults should continue to consume this amount, unless they have other reasons to change their diets.

Some experts agree.

Dr. Steven Nissen, Cardiologist of The Cleveland Clinic says, "We should not be telling our patients that eating red meat is going to shorten their lives or cause them to have heart attacks or strokes or sudden cardiac death. We should tell them that the evidence is uncertain."

But not everyone within the medical community concurs. On Monday The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a petition with the Federal Trade Commission.

They believe the NutriRECS report contains false statements regarding consumption of red and processed meat.

Physicians Committee President Dr. Neal Barnard says, "These misrepresentations are directly at odds with abundant scientific evidence demonstrating the potential ill health effects of red and processed meat and the benefits of reducing consumption of red and processed meat."

