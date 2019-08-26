NICU medical mixups

Medical mixups are more likely to occur among infant twins and triplets, who are in the NICU.

Researchers studied more than a million medical orders placed for nearly 11-thousand babies in the NICU.

Overall, wrong-patient order errors were more common in the NICU, than in the general pediatric care units.

But, the rate nearly doubled for multiples, compared to a single child.

Most wrong patient errors were due to Misidentification among siblings.

The scientists also say many babies in the NICU may not have a name, and are simply known as 'Babyboy' or 'Babygirl'.

And in some cases, the medical equipment can often obscure the infants' physical features.