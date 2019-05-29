New Study: More kids, teens taking mobile devices to bed

A startling new study shows Americans simply cannot put their mobile devices down, even after the lights are out!

A thousand teens and parents were surveyed, and the vast majority reported taking their devices to bed. and 29 percent of teens actually slept with them! More than a third of teens, and over a quarter of parents, said they wake up during the night to check their phones.

We also aren't listening to the doctor when it comes to having no screen time in the hour before going to bed. The majority of both groups said they check their devices within 30 minutes of falling asleep.

Nearly 40 percent of kids also reported their parents spend too much time on their mobile devices.