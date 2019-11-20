New FDA treatment for burns

Each year, according to the American Burn Association, nearly half a million people receive medical treatment for burns.

A new product is changing the way the worst of those burns are treated.

Traditionally, for very large burns doctors harvest small bits of healthy skin to grow into sheets of skin for grafting.

A newly FDA-approved treatment called spray-on skin uses a small sample of healthy skin taken from a patient.

An enzyme is used to break apart the skin cells, and the solution is sprayed onto the wound.

The cells start growing to form a new layer of skin. clinical trials show patients recover more quickly using less skin, than with traditional skin grafts.

Doctors say spray-on skin won't be the right choice for all patients and found it most useful for patients with large surface area burns and less healthy skin for grafting.