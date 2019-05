More than 15% of people living in the United States are ages 65 and over. That's according to a report by the U.S. Census Bureau based on data collected in 2016.

That report finds that 50,858,679 million people in the U.S. were 65 or older. And it seems living in the Treasure State agrees with seniors.

Montana ranks in the top 5 states with 17.8 percent of our population aged 65 or older.

The four states with a higher percentage of the population 65 or older are Florida, 19.9%, Maine, 19.3%, West Virginia, 18.8%, and Vermont, 18.3%.