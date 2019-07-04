Mold infestation blamed for death of patient in Seattle

A serious health hazard at a Seattle hospital leaves one patient dead and five others infected.

The culprit?

A mold infestation.

Officials at Seattle Children's Hospital say the mold, known as Aspergillus, was first detected in May. The outbreak has caused the hospital to close all 14 of its operating rooms.

The mold is an airborne fungus and is a very common type of spore. But medical experts say it must be filtered completely out of operating rooms because of the potential to cause dangerous infections during surgery.

The hospital says it's taken a variety of steps to disinfect its operating rooms.