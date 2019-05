Measles case are still on the rise in the United States. The centers for disease control shared Monday in its latest count that 880 cases have been reported as of Friday.

24 states are reporting cases. Most of the cases are in New York.

Measles is highly contagious, but can be prevented with the MMR vaccine. Officials have attributed rising numbers, to misinformation about vaccines. The CDC says when taken in the Recommended two doses, the MMR vaccine is 97 percent effective at preventing measles