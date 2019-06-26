Kids & hot cars: Stay focused to prevent tragedy

Tragically, dozens of children die after being left alone in hot cars each year. In fact, a recent national report says fifty-two children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018, the highest number on record.

According to doctor Baruch Fertel, an emergency department physician, those at highest risk of being left alone in a car are infants and toddlers riding in rear-facing car seats, because they are less visible.

Doctor Fertel says small children are more susceptible to the extremes of temperature because of their size.

Even a short period of time in very hot temperatures can cause severe heat stroke or even death. He says the inside of a car can reach deadly temperatures of more than one-hundred twenty degrees in minutes, even on a mildly warm and sunny day. If you witness a child left alone in a car, even if the window is cracked, call for help, because intervention could potentially save a life.

Doctor Fertel says most times these accidents occur because people are distracted.

"It can be good, loving, caring, parents who find themselves victim to this. It's important, that after we get out of the car, we get a routine, and always check the backseat. If someone's a parent of small children. no matter what, they go and they look in the backseat, even if they're sure their kid's not there, and check" says Doctor Fertel

Doctor Fertel also recommends keeping keys out of children's reach at home, and keeping the car doors locked when the car is parked in the driveway, so children cannot get into the car by themselves.