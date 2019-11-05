After we change the clocks back, you may feel the winter doldrums creep in.

But one doctor says if the winter blues cause anxiety, it may actually be the onset of seasonal depression.

Dr. Scott Bea of Cleveland Clinic says, "This is sometimes a way that you can tell whether you're wrestling with seasonal depression, is your anticipation of the change of seasons; people start to notice that the days are getting shorter, it's getting darker. They may have some anticipation that, 'I really struggle' during these months."

Seasonal affective disorder, or 'SAD', is a common type of depression, and tends to impact women more than men. Dr. Bea says feeling sluggish, tired, more irritable, or craving carbs, are all warning signs of seasonal depression.

To treat 'SAD', many people turn to light therapy.

Light therapy involves sitting in front of a light box of at least ten-thousand lux for about a half hour every day.

Some people use medication, psycho-therapy or a combination of the two.

Dr. Bea says the lack of socialization can also contribute to seasonal depression so he recommends making plans to socialize and exercise through the winter.

"It takes a little time to create habits, but setting up those social opportunities, or a new obligation that's going to put you in contact with people would be great, or a way to move your body, to renew a gym membership, and really use it." says Dr. Bea

If you find yourself really struggling with seasonal depression, Dr. Bea says it's best to reach out to a medical professional for help.