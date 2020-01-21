How a hug can help your child

Today you have special permission to go ahead and hug it out.

That's because Tuesday is National Hugging Day!

Whether you hug a family member or a stranger, the mental and physical health benefits are the same.

Receiving a hug is said to help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and ease anxiety.

Everyone needs a good hug every now and then.

And according to Dr. Emily Mudd of Cleveland Clinic Children's, when we hug our children, it actually helps them regulate emotions, and helps with the development of their brains.

Dr. Mudd says, "We know that even from the moment we're born, as a newborn, that touch, physical touch, attention, hugs, are so very important for both nervous system regulation, brain development, just from the moment we're born. We talk about kangaroo care and skin-to-skin, and that really continues through childhood."

Dr. Mudd says research shows when we receive a hug, our brains release oxytocin, that's the "feel good" brain chemical.

She says receiving a hug can also help kids manage stress by calming the release of stress hormones.

And when a child is having a "meltdown" or is overly stressed, Dr. Mudd says giving them a hug can help calm them.

Research shows children who receive warmth and affection from their parents at a very young age, are more likely to have greater resiliency, get better grades, and have better parent-child relationships into adulthood.

But Dr. Mudd says don't force children to give hugs.

Dr. Mudd says, "It's okay to keep a very simple message for whatever the age of the child is, is that, you're in control of your body, if you don't want to hug an aunt or an uncle at this gathering, that's okay, but you can find another way to show them affection. So, you can share a special memory with them, give them a high-five; spend extra time with them, and explain it in advance to the relatives too."

Dr. Mudd says, of course, hugs will change as your kids get older, because teenagers don't have the same physical attention needs as toddlers.

But regardless of age, letting your child know that you're there for them, unconditionally, is essential for their development and well-being.