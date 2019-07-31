HHS announces plan to allow imported drugs

The Department of Health and Human Services released a new plan that allows the import of prescription drugs under certain circumstances.

The move comes after President Trump pushed health officials to approve the Governor of Florida's request to import lower-cost medications.

Republican lawmakers typically oppose allowing the import of drugs from other countries.

Under the new plan, drugs can only be imported by pharmaceutical manufacturers, or by professionals, involved in medical test projects.

According to HHS most American drug makers are currently bound by contracts with their suppliers that forbid importation.

The "Safe Drug Importation Plan" does not allow diabetics to import insulin from Canada.