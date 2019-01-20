The most popular e-cigarette among teenagers is the Juul Pod.

Just one pod has about the same amount of highly addictive nicotine found in an entire pack of regular cigarettes.

E-cigarettes are getting a whole new generation hooked according to doctors who say teenagers don't understand the danger of addiction.

"Youths will say it's no big deal, I can quit tomorrow -- No you can't." Says Doctor Bonnie Halpern at Standord University.

The anti-smoking nonprofit "truth initiative" just announced a texting program designed to help kids quit vaping while the American Lung Association takes it a step further, urging the FDA to ban flavors like mango that are attractive to kids.

