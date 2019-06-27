(NBC) - The FDA says Macleods Pharmaceuticals is recalling the blood pressure medicine Losartan.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited is voluntarily recalling 32 lots of Losartan tablets.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after trace amount of an impurity, that may be carcinogenic, were detected.

Patients who are currently taking the medication are urged to speak with their doctors before stopping use.

Macleods says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

For the full list, please visit: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/macleods-pharmaceutical-limited-issues-voluntary-nationwide-consumer-level-recall-losartan-potassium