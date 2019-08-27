Energy Drinks might be putting you at risk

Working long hours or studying for exams might make it tempting to reach for an energy drink to get you through. But according to one recent study, frequent energy drink consumption can be setting your heart up for problems.

Doctor Steven Nissen of Cleveland Clinic says, "These energy drinks, one of the biggest problems, is that we haven't the faintest idea what's in them. They're not required, by law, to disclose the contents. Some people have done some independent analysis, and at least a few of them are just loaded with huge amounts of caffeine."

The study compares people who drank a thirty-two ounce energy drink and people who didn't drink any, and those who drank the energy drinks had elevated blood pressure and other changes which lead to heart rhythm disturbances.

Doctor Nissen says an average cup of coffee has about twenty-five to fifty milligrams of caffeine, whereas some energy drinks have between two-hundred to two-hundred fifty milligrams, equal to five or ten cups of coffee in on sitting.

Caffeine is generally considered safe, but loading up on that much at once, especially if you have a heart condition, isn't wise. He suggests ditching the energy drinks in favor of more sleep.

Dr. Nissen says, "People need to work on their sleep habits, so that they are getting a good night's sleep. Seven to eight hours of sleep is normal for adults, more for children. And, don't use an energy drink as a substitute for good sleep habits."

If you're eating right and getting enough sleep, but still feeling fatigued, Dr. Nissen says you should call your doctor.