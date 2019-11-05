CDC: Ways to manage diabetes

November is National Diabetes Month, and while there is no cure, there are ways to manage it.

It's a disease that impacts more than 30 million people, and officials say 1 in 4 Americans don't know they have it.

It's characterized by high levels of blood sugar resulting from defects in insulin production.

That's where your body doesn't produce enough insulin, or use it correctly, and is unable to keep blood sugar at normal levels.

According to the CDC, it's the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.

9 out of 10 diabetes patients are diagnosed with type 2.

With type 1, your body makes little to no insulin.

While there isn't a cure, you can live a healthy life by managing your lifestyle.

A person can lower the chances of developing type 2 diabetes by losing weight, maintain regular physical activity and follow a healthy diet.

Frequent urination, excessive thirst and slow healing wounds are all symptoms to look for, it's important to maintain your regular checkups.