An alarming new report shows how the drug overdose epidemic is impacting middle-aged women.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, between 1999 and 2017 the rate of women ages 30 to 64 overdosing more than quadrupled.

That included a notable increase of overdoses involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, and drugs such as Valium and Xanax.

Experts suggest doctors who are treating women for depression, pain, or anxiety may want to consider alternative options.

Last year more than 70,000 Americans died of overdoses, a ten percent increase in just one year.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2SOWhW7