Health officials issue national warning against marijuana use by pregnant women and teens

Marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug by young people and pregnant women.

That's according to the Surgeon general who today issued a new warning about the drug and its increasing potency and danger.

When it comes to young people and pregnant omen, no marijuana is safe.

According to a new health advisory from the US Surgeon General.

Health experts say 9 million young people have used marijuana in the past month, and the CDC reports 1 in 20 women report using it while pregnant.

But no amount has been found safe for use by either groups.

The advisory comes as health officials send out continued warnings about the dangers of E-cigarettes, especially among young people, who are among the highest users.

Hundreds of cases of a mysterious lung disease liked to vaping are being investigated in more than 20 states, including Wisconsin, where the Milwaukee Health Department and city officials are urging people to stop immediately.

A message echoes by federal health officials amid growing use of two potentially dangerous products.

This has been the first Surgeon General Advisory on marijuana since 1982.