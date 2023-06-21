BILLINGS, Mont. - The Native American Development Corporation is hosting a symposium this week with national health leaders to discuss the rise of Syphilis cases in Montana.

"We're not as bad as some other states, but we're approaching that season where cases start to go up," said Cora Neumann, the Chief Community Health Officer for the NADC.

"Pregnant women are who really are at risk. If they get it, their babies could die," said Neumann.

RiverStone Health reported a 500 percent increase in Syphilis cases in 2022 in Yellowstone County.

"We need partners, persons exposed, and undiagnosed cases in order to stop transmission," said Doctor Melanie Taylor, a Medical Epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control.

"It can take some time. More than a year, hopefully less than two, but we're hoping to have that."

Information on how you can register for the symposium can be found at the Native American Development Corporation.