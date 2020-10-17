In a little under ten days, the number of active coronavirus cases in Park County has spiked from 52 to 135, as of Friday, October 16. And that surge has put a strain on the services that local medical facilities can offer.

Ashley Trudo is the public relations director for Cody Regional Health. She says that as of last week, the availability of the Health Check lab, which allows people to get their blood work done without a doctor’s order, has been closed to the public.

“Just due to the demand in testing on our team, and the infection rate, we cannot keep up with what we’ve got going on.”

She says that they are pooling their resources at one location - West Park Hospital - to boost the efficiency of their lab techs, but hospital officials made the decision to limit their services to only those that are essential.

“If you’re going in to see your provider, and you need labs done, absolutely, we’re going to get your labs for you," she points out. "But if you’re just going in for yourself, which is very nice to be able to do, we’re not able to provide that at this time.”

Trudo says the drive-thru COVID testing - which has been moved from the hospital to the rodeo grounds - has been a huge benefit to the community, and they will continue to offer that service three times a week, with a limit of 50 tests per day, on a first-come, first-served basis. And Jeanine Brus, the director of Cody Regional Health’s laboratory, reported that over 3500 tests have been performed here since July, with a positivity rate of 1.54 percent - and that rate has increased in the last two weeks.

With the increase in cases here in Park County, Cody Regional Health has opened a respiratory clinic that’s available to people who are having those types of symptoms. The clinic, which is located at the Cathcart Center on Cody's West Strip, is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have double staffed our team during those respiratory times," she explains, "so we can see respiratory patients on top of regular walk-in clinic patients.”

Trudo stresses that despite the strain on their services at this time, should you become ill, they are here to help.

“We’re doing our very best to make sure that you get seen in a very timely manner, but please don’t hesitate to come.”