Health care providers overwhelmed by volume of calls to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

BILLINGS - Tens of thousands of people in Yellowstone County were placed on hold Monday morning waiting to set up their appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and tens of thousands of those people were not able to make that appointment. This is because there is just not enough vaccine to go around yet.

Of the more than 125,000 people eligible in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution in Yellowstone County, 27,000 of those people called Billings Clinic in a span of just 3.5 hours Monday morning. RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare had similar experiences.

This week, only 13,500 doses of the vaccine were available and distributed to the entire state. However, the situation isn't unique to Montana; it's happening across the entire country, leaving many people frustrated.

Billings resident Jan Taylor said she has been trying to schedule an appointment for her 91-year-old aunt and her 89-year-old mother for the past three weeks.

"A recording answers the phone. You never get through to anybody," she said. "We've just been locked up for so long that we just want to feel safe. It would sure be nice to be able to get out and do something again."

Health care providers at Billings Clinic said that with their resources and infrastructure they can administer about 100 vaccines per hour. St V's can administer 1,000 doses per week. But the dilemma is, right now the demand of the vaccine far outweighs the supply.

"The volume of calls has really tested Billings Clinic where we've added about 35 people to our call center, and that's just not enough either," Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner said. "So our plan moving forward is to at least bring in a third party who handles this type of volume, and we're going to add that third party to take in as many of those calls that we can field as quickly as we can do it in a way which we can get people scheduled for their vaccination."

Vaccine appointments at Billings Clinic filled up in just 20 minutes Monday morning. Appointments at RiverStone Health filled up in only 10 minutes. Michael Skehan, St. Vincent Healthcare Chief Operating Officer said St. V's was extremely disappointed to not receive a vaccine shipment at all this week, but they understand the state is navigating a very challenging distribution process.

Billings Clinic's advice is for people to keep calling and to remain patient as they continue to navigate the vaccine distribution process.

For more information from Billings Clinic you can visit their website here. You can also find information on the St. Vincent Healthcare website here.

This story is changing by the day. Check back for updates.