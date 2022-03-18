BROADUS, Mont. - A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a head-on collision involving a car and a semi-truck on the west side of Broadus Thursday morning.

Powder River County Sheriff Allen Drane told Montana Right Now the car had four passengers inside, all siblings, on their way to school.

The 15-year-old male driver swerved the car to avoid crashing into the car in front of them that abruptly stopped, but ended up crashing into a semi head-on, according to Sheriff Drane.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition and was transported to Salt Lake City. The other two passengers received minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, and Sheriff Drane said he is not at fault for the crash.