Head on collision on Highway 87 sends multiple passengers to the hospital

A head on collision near mile marker 25 on Highway 87 North towards Round Up shut down both lanes of traffic on Tuesday morning.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Lundblad, a pickup truck was headed northbound on Highway 87 when it some ice on a small bridge.

The truck lost traction and started to fish tail, hitting a silver SUV driving southbound.

Trooper Lundblad says four people were in the silver SUV and there were two passengers in the truck.

He says most of the passengers in the vehicles involved had already been transported to a local hospital by the time MHP had arrived.

According to Trooper Lundblad, two passengers are currently in the hospital with serious injuries.