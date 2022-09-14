'He wouldn't be here without blood donations:' Virtual blood drive to help childhood cancer patients

Billings, Mont. - A Billings mom is hosting a virtual blood during the month of September to help childhood cancer patients. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Marissa Achtson's three-year-old son Zeke has acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Zeke was diagnosed when he was 15 months old.

"It's the worst thing that could happen to a parent," she said. "I think the only thing that could be worse is your child dying. And, obviously, you wish it could be you. It's very unnatural to know that your child has cancer and be told that."

Marissa said Zeke has already had 15 blood transfusions.

"He wouldn't be here without blood donations," she said.

Now, she wants to help other families affected by childhood cancer.

Achtson said they are partnering with Vitalent for the virtual blood drive. So far, Vitalent said they have 7 donations and 23 pledges. To sign up, you can go here.

The American Cancer Society said childhood cancer rates have been rising:

"About 10,470 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades."