BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman remembers her family's harrowing experience on 9/11 when her brother was working in a building attached to the World Trade Center.

Cassidy Brophy said her brother Brooks Barnes was at work the morning of September 11, 2001 at his office in New York City. The office was attached to one of the towers of the World Trade Center.

Brophy was also at work as an operating room nurse in Billings when a co-worker told her a plane had flown into one of the towers.

"It wasn't until I actually saw it on the TV that I was like, 'Oh my gosh! That's right where my brother works everyday,'' Brophy said.

Brophy said it was a full day, hours and hours later, before they found out her brother was okay.

"Even though it's been so long, it all comes rushing back this time each year, every year," she said.

Brophy said her family is very fortunate:

"He typically would have been in the subway transfer station under the Twin Towers when the first tower fell but had gone to work early."

"And, they kind-of felt the building shudder. And, they thought it was a fire alarm until they got outside and actually looked up and saw the building on fire."

"Everyone just kind-of started running and they saw the second plane hit the second tower. Nobody really knew where to go. He said it was just chaos."

We're really lucky he's here. Every year, my heart goes out to the millions of people who were affected."

There is a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at City College at MSU Billings (3803 Central Avenue, Billings) on Saturday, September 11. Everyone is welcome to attend. It will begin at 8:46 a.m.. The ceremony will include a flyover, taps and comments from Billings Mayor Bill Cole. The ceremony will also feature guest speaker Lew Kosich, who was a pilot at the time of 9/11 and was directly involved in the response process.

If you attend the ceremony, they ask you to enter from Shiloh Road and park in that first parking lot.