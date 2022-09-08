MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range.

On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.

The day started out pretty routine:

"We were doing two things that day," Townsend said. "We were both out scouting a bit before hunting season, just to look around and look for game. And also kind of working."

They saw a lot of wildlife, including four black bears.

"We saw those four black bears, but didn't really think we were in an area where a grizzly bear would be hanging out," Ferrenberg said.

Things changed around noon. They passed through a small, dense tree stand.

"About 20 feet past that stand, there was sudden crashing and growling that alerted us to the bear," Ferrenberg said.

"To the best of our guess, we awoke a sleeping bear," he added.

Initially, the bear bluff-charged Ferrenberg. Then, it turned toward Townsend.

"I saw it make that little bluff charge at him," Townsend said. "Then, it pivoted its head. I remember that really clearly. Looked downslope at me. Then, it paused for a second. I stood for a second, assessing what it was going to do. Then, it did a nice, little Revanent moment where big, old teeth open growl. You could see a shift in the behavior. He lowered his head and just came for me."

Townsend said he reached for his firearm, but it was blocked by his binoculars.

"So, as the bear ran downhill toward him, I actually ran forward to intercept the bear," Ferrenberg said. "And I sprayed it broadside as it was approaching Alan. It immediately wheeled."

"And charged back uphill from where it came and disappeared," Ferrenberg added. "Really, we were down to that final fraction of a second before it was going to be on his back."

The men said the entire encounter last only five seconds.

"I'm 6'4," Ferrenberg said. "I remember when the bear bluff-charged me, recognizing how tall it was on all fours to the shoulder. And realizing that if we had been face-to-face, the bear's snout would have been in my sternum."

Both men said it's really important to carry bear spray when hiking out in bear country.

"I will say as someone who was carrying both defense mechanisms, both a sidearm and bear spray," Townsend said. "It is crystal clear to me after this incident, and the science backs it up, that bear spray is absolutely the most effective first option in nearly every scenario for all kinds of reasons. It's more effective. It's safer for people. It's safer for bears."

Bear safety tips are available here.