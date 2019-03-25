House Bill 21, otherwise known as Hanna's Act, failed to advance the Senate Judiciary Committee on a tied 5-5 vote. It has been tabled in the Committee.
The bill would have created a missing persons specialist within the state Department of Justice to assist with the investigation of all missing persons cases.
Hanna's Act was named for a Native woman who was found murdered on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, days after going missing.
The bill was sent to the Senate on February 19th after passing with 99-0 votes in the House.
Rep. Rae Peppers, the primary sponsor of the bill, is urging Senate Republicans to reconsider the bill.
Governor Steve Bullock released a statement after the vote:
“I’m deeply disappointed that some members of the legislature are failing to address a human rights crisis in Montana. We have a moral obligation to put fundamental policy in place to assist in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic. I hope that Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee will do the right thing and reconsider supporting Hanna’s Act."