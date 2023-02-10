BILLINGS, Mt: House bill 422 is an effort to bring current child care center guidelines in alignment with guidelines presented by the National Association for Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

The bill aims to adjust the child-to-staff ratio and make changes to maximum group size allowed in day care centers.

It also permits staff to use their time for planning purposes during children's nap times.

Sponsors of the bill believe it would allow day care centers to increase access and affordability of child care for Montana families

Alexandra Olson, the Assistant Director of TLC Center in Great Falls believes that reducing the maximum group size allows caretakers to pay more attention to each individual child's needs.

"When we have a large group size, it's hard to give them all individualized attention on a daily basis and some children may slip through the cracks a little bit on that. So, I think by having a smaller group size, we would be better able to disperse ourselves as educators and be able to provide that education and attention to all of them individually," explained Olson.

On the other hand, opponents like Brenda Thomas from Child Care Connections, are concerned about the lack of supervision for kids with a higher child-to-adult ratio, especially for children under three years old.

“This is a highly active time in a child’s life—walking, exploring, climbing, taking chances, and the dreaded potty learning stage. Children in this age range need more supervision and attention to make sure of their safety and health. I understand about the repercussions of lack of supervision in childcare. When I was four years old, I watched my 18 months old brother die in a tragic accident at a child care facility due to lack of supervision. We need to come up with better solutions than putting more children in one room,” added Thomas.