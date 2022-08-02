BILLINGS, MT- Residents of Custer County have seen a major economic loss due to bales of hay catching fire due to spontaneous combustion.

"A wet spring brought on a lot of moisture in the area that made it easier for hay bales to combust," said Cory Cheguis, the fire warden for Custer County Fire.

"Some of the sights we've seen have left people losing hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Cheguis also said that out of all the fires he has gotten calls for, only one of those wasn't human caused.

Cheguis advises residents of Custer County and throughout the state to do what they can to try to prevent wildfires from starting.

"I'd recommend people checking tires, checking their chains, because very little can spark a fire," said Cheguis.

"This is looking like fire year, so we're doing our part to try and help those that need it."