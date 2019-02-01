GREAT FALLS – Havre resident Charly McLain Rosette was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison and three years of supervised for conspiring to distribute prescription pain pills on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said today.

Rosette, 26, pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Oxycodone.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Rosette, and two co-defendants, Isaiah Starr Standingrock and Devon Draper, conspired to sell Oxycodone pills on the Rocky Boy’s Reservation in 2017 and 2018. During the investigation, law enforcement used confidential sources to buy pills from Rosette.

A task force agent pulled over Standingrock’s and Rosette’s vehicle in December 2017 in Havre. The agent had information that the two were selling Oxycodone on the reservation. The agent found pills and currency in the vehicle. Standingrock’s and Rosette’s phones were seized during the search and a search warrant was obtained for the phones. Rosette’s phone contained drug-related messages between her, Standingrock and Draper.

In an August text message to Draper, Rosette asked for a “half pack,” which agents believed referred to a pre-set amount of Oxycodone. In another text message to Draper, Rosette stated she would sell the pills on the reservation for $45 a pill. Rosette also asked Draper to fly to Great Falls, where she would pick him up and take him to the reservation. Draper messaged Rosette and Standingrock that he would bring 120 pills to Montana. Rosette and Standingrock said they would be able to sell the pills for $60 to $65 each on the reservation within a couple of hours.

Standingrock and Draper pleaded guilty to charges in the case and awaiting sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan McCarthy prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Tri-Agency Task Force.