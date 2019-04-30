Have your boat inspected before going out on the water this summer, officials say

Last year, 14 people died on the water in Montana. Ten were using paddle craft. Four were aboard power boats.

According to the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, in 85% of all boating-related drownings, the person is not wearing a life jacket. And, it's not enough to put on any life jacket. You need to make sure that it's a snug fit.

District Captain Jon Wells of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary recalls his first training mission. He came up on a boat in distress. It was on fire with children aboard.

Wells said, "Where do you go? You're out in the middle of the lake. We just happened to be there so we ran over and got the children off. Put them all in life jackets because they were all down in the kiddie cabin with no life jackets on. So, we pulled them off, put life jackets on them, got them off the boat, got the fire out and towed him back to the marina. That was my first training mission out. We see things a lot on the water. You'd be surprised."

Safety on the water isn't just about wearing life jackets. It's inspecting your equipment before you even hit the water.

Check your life jackets for rips and tears due to dry rot. If you see that, toss them out.

Before you fire up the motor on the boat, check those fuel lines and look for oil build up in the engine.

On May 18, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be doing free vessel exams at Lake Elmo. You will be able to put your boat out on Lake Elmo to make sure it's working properly. There will also be a boater safety class in Kalispell on May 4 at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks office. You can also go to the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary website to schedule a safety check at another time. http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=130&category=free-vessel-exam#.XMg1pjBKiM8

The Coast Guard Auxiliary also wants to remind you to keep invasive species out of Montana. Montana has boater inspection points to check for invasive species. You can also check your boat yourself. Wells said an invasive species to be especially on the lookout for right now is Zebra Mussels. You can see photos of them on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website. http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/species/ais/speciesId/molluscs.html?id=zebraMussel#zebraMussel