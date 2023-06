BILLINGS, MT- Billings Police Department is actively looking for a missing 9-year-old boy Alejandro Reynoso.

Alejandro is 4'9, 88 lbs, hispanic, and was last seen in the area of 900 block of Avenue B wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and unk shoes.

His hair is also dyed blue.

Anyone with information on Alejandro is asked to call 406-657-8200.