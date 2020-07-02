BILLINGS, Mont. - The Harvest Church July 4th celebration will look a little different this year, but luckily they're adding some extra explosions to keep things interesting.

Harvest Church goes all out on Independence Day each year, with music, food, and games for the whole family, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church decided to change things up.

Instead, they threw all their energy and resources into a grand fireworks show at MetraPark.

Billings Director for Harvest Church, Rachel Woosley, says with this new location they are allowed to shoot off the biggest and best fireworks for the community.

"We're really thankful that we can at least do this, so you know, get people out and bringing together as families and celebrate, so yeah we're really grateful even though it looks different this year, we're happy we can still offer this as a gift to our community.", said Woosley.

Woosley says the show will start when the sun goes down around 10:00 on Saturday.

If you can't find parking at MetraPark, Woosley says the Office Depot and Target parking lots are perfect spots to park and enjoy the show.