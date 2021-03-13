Harry S. Truman's Little White House offers rides in original Presidential limousine

Traveling to Key West is a popular summer destination for many.

For those who go, and have a love of American history, a visit to Former President Harry S. Truman's "Little White House" in Key West is considered a must see.

Now, the Presidential Museum offers visitors a ride around the island in Truman's once official limousine.

The same one he used during his term from 1945 to 1953.

The vintage Lincoln Cosmopolitan Stretch Limo has only 32,000 original miles on its odometer.

Features include an intercom system, hydraulic privacy shield, security elements and an airflow controller for the President's comfort.

The museum recently debuted a small-group white glove tour whose participants can view galleries of priceless Truman objects not on public display.

The experience culminates with a ride in the limo that carried America's 33rd president.