BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is once again asking for the public's help in an almost 2-year-old cold case. On April 22, 2018, the body of 43-year-old Harriet Wilson was found in the Yellowstone River near Two Moon Park.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says Harriet sustained injuries before her body ended up in the river. Autopsy results so she had died only a short time before her body was recovered. Sheriff Linder says Wilson had been seen at 3G's Market in the downtown area days before first responders dragged her out of the river.

At the time of her death, Harriet was wearing a white T-shirt with red and black lettering, dark jeans, and one dark colored sketcher boot. Mary Wilson and Harriet's only son Dylan are pleading for anyone who knows what happened to Harriet to come forward.

If you have any information on Harriet's death, you are asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.