HARDIN, Mont. - A woman is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide while under influence after she reportedly hit a man and fled.

Just before 11:00 pm on April 8, an officer was dispatched to 3rd St. W for a report of a Silver Dodge Avenger driving at a high rate of speed.

The Hardin Police Department (HPD) reports that when the Dodge was found a short time later, it was parked at a gas station and unoccupied.

At 11:06 pm, the officer was then dispatched to 2nd St W and N Mitchell Ave., in reference to EMS requesting assistance.

On scene, the officer saw an injured man who was being treated by EMS who later died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation into a hit and run was started with the help of Montana Highway Patrol.

Shortly after at 11:12 pm, a second HPD officer was called out to Love's Truck Stop after dispatch received two reports of a woman in a four door Chrysler jumping curbs and doing “donuts” in the parking lot.

After arriving on scene, the officer saw a silver Dodge Avenger driven by a woman driving dangerously in the parking lot.

The officer activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, and after making contact with the driver, she reportedly stated she was using narcotics.

A DUI investigation was conducted and the officer determined the two calls were related as evidence from the hit and run was located on the Dodge.

The woman was arrested and an investigation is still ongoing. Her name has not been released at this time.

If you have any information, videos or pictures you are asked to contact the Hardin Police Department at 406-665-7900 or 406-665-9268 during business hours.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.