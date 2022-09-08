Hardin, MT-A portion of Highway 313 has been finished after two years of construction.

The Hardin South Project is a roadway reconstruction plan that focused on fixing seasonal wear and tear on the highway. The Montana Department of Transportation implemented improvements like curve alignment, widening the shoulders and adding new pavement striping.

The six mile long strip of the secondary highway begins in Hardin and extends south towards The Big Horn River. The project has cost nearly twelve million dollars and has a projected capacity of nearly twenty-five hundred vehicles per day by 2039. This nearly doubles the reported average traffic the road saw in 2019 before construction began.

The Department of Transportation plans on returning in the spring for some finishing touches on the road such as chip sealing to keep water from penetrating the pavement.

However, Hardin residents said they would like to see some additional improvements on the street. They said they would like to see more lights on the highway as well as a designated pedestrian crossing area. Residents also requested a reduced speed in town where the highway and the interstate intersect.