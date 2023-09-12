HARDIN, Mont. - Hardin Schools is offering parents Parent Guidance through Guidance.org at no cost.

The following is a letter to families from Hardin Schools Superintendent Tobin Novasio via Facebook:

Hardin Families,

I am pleased to announce that Hardin Schools have kicked off a partnership with Parent Guidance.org.

Parents and Guardians can now go to their website to sign up for individual parent coaching ( INFO ) at no cost to you. Just click "Get Started" and enter "Montana" and "Hardin School District" when prompted. You will have a dedicated expert to help you with any aspect of parenting you'd like support or advice on.

I have included the Parent Guidance September Newsletter . We will share these monthly newsletters through our various means of communication each month.

We are also partnering with them to host Mental Health Nights, with the first event taking place on September 28th, focusing on School Avoidance. These Mental Health Nights are virtual so if you are in one of our outlying communities you do not have to come in to Hardin! HERE are the details for the September event; you can register by clicking HERE.

We are also in the process of revamping our school website and communications. I would love to receive feedback from you as to how we can make it more convenient and user friendly for our families. Please email me at tobin.novasio@hardin.k12.mt.us with any suggestions.

Thank you for the opportunity to work with your children,

Tobin Novasio

Superintendent

Hardin School District 17 H & 1

401 Park Road, Hardin, MT 59034

Phone: (406) 665-9300

Email: help@hardin.k12.mt.us