Hardin, MT- One Montana school district has nearly filled its positions after facing a shortage two weeks ago.

Hardin School Districts 17H and 1 had several empty spots for teachers just had a month before the first day of school on August 24, 2022.

This shortage is reflected outside of Big Horn County. According to the US Department of Education, the teacher shortage in Montana has only gotten worse this school year compared to last year.

Additionally, the Teacher Area Report from the DOE shows an increase in need for intermediate educators across several primary subjects.

Superintendent Chad Johnson believes it goes deeper than the shortages.

“It’s not only a shortage, but just desire, is kind of tough right now." He went on to explain Covid 19's impact, "and the last two years haven’t been helpful at all.”

Despite these shortages, Johnson was able to recruit nine of the twenty positions they had hoped to fill before the fall semester.

One reason Hardin Schools has been successful in recruiting has been the opportunity for educators without a bachelor's degree to become employed in the district. Johnson explains their process of hiring student educators,

“What’s making a bigger difference for us, is we have a two plus two program, so we are growing our own teachers within our system. So we’re taking quality pairs who have say an associate degree and putting them in a teacher Ed program so they’ll actually be teaching.”

Those placed in teacher education programs in the Hardin school district receive student teaching credits required to obtain their bachelors, and Johnson hopes that through this program they will gain more long-term teachers both in their districts and statewide.

While many of the positions where filled in the Hardin School Districts, a few remain open. Applications for vacancies can be submitted here under the employment tab.