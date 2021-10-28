HARDIN, Mont. - The Hardin School Districts 17H & 1 superintendent announced the two recent threats the school district has received were determined to be fake.

The first threat was received Oct. 24 and the second threat was received Oct. 27.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Eldon C. Johnson wrote, "I would like to inform everyone that it has been determined neither potential threat, the one posted October 24th and the second from October 27th, have been deemed credible."

Johnson said he will not release any further information at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.