HARDIN, Mont. - Superintendent Eldon C. Johnson says Hardin School Districts 17H & 1 will adopt new practices beginning Oct. 26, in light of the potentially serious threat that was made against students and staff at Hardin High School this past weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Hardin School District, the District Administrative team, along with the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, met Monday afternoon to discuss the potential threat and the best course of action moving forward.

The credibility of the threat has not been determined yet, so Superintendent Johnson says the following practices will begin tomorrow: