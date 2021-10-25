- All campuses throughout the District will be closed once students arrive; students will generally enter their respective buildings through an established single point of entry and they will exit and leave the buildings under each building's common practice.
- Parents should drop students off at the established times and pick them up promptly each day; please do not drop your students off early as it is difficult to monitor their safety when staff is unavailable.
- Parents and other members of the community are also asked to limit your entry and traffic throughout each building; refer to your child's corresponding building procedures.
- Big Horn County Sheriff's deputies, Park Rangers and/or BIA officials will increase their presence dramatically throughout the entire District; metal detection devices will be used at the District's discretion, as well as locker/bag inspections, as they continue to work in cooperation with local law enforcement during the investigation.
- Schools have established procedures and protocols, in conjunction with local law enforcement, that will be particular to their individual school building...such as no cell phones, inspections, etc. Students and parents should respectfully work within these guidelines to allow law enforcement and school officials to continue to better protect the safety of students and staff. This information will be provided on each school's page of the District website: https://www.hardin.k12.mt.us/.
If you have any credible information regarding the threatening social media posting made this past weekend, you are advised to contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780.
If your contact information is NOT current with your school(s), you should also make sure it is updated at your earliest convenience.