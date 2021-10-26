HARDIN, Mont. - After a serious threat was reported over the weekend in the Hardin School District, the school board held their regular meeting at Crow Agency Public School Tuesday night.

The school board said they won't give out many more details about the threat because it's still an active investigation. However we're told there will still be law enforcement presence at schools.

But the school day did look a little different for students across the district.

Students had their backpacks and bags checked once they got to school Tuesday morning, and parents also said students weren't allowed to use their phones during the day either.

The Hardin School District said they still don't know how credible the threat is so they're extra precautions to be on the safe side. We don't know how long students will have to go through these safety measures.

Big Horn County Sheriff's deputies and the BIA are still investigating.

One parent says she's glad the district is keeping her kids safe.

"I wasn't planning on sending them to school, so I was really glad when the district said they weren't having school on Monday. And today we didn't know what to expect. When we got here, I dropped them off and there was a line out the door, I think they were checking backpacks," HHS Parent Amanda Decker said.

The district has been very open about the precautions they have put in place in their schools. To find out what your student should expect, click here.