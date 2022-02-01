Police trying to ID suspect armed with a knife at Hardin store
Photo courtesy of Hardin Police Department

HARDIN, Mont. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly went into a convenience store with a knife and demanded alcohol from the cashier in Hardin Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Hardin Police Department, the incident happened at Flying J around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to message HPD on social media or at hardinpolice@hardinmt.com. 

