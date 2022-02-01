...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.
Wind Chill values of -10 to -20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of
north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous, as early snowmelt refreezes and
roads become snow covered. Plan on slick road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the
Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
