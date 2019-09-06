Hardin marching band to perform in Washington DC

The Hardin band program has been nominated by Governor Bullock to represent Montana in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC.

There are about 60 members of the Hardin Bulldog Pride Marching Band. They range from grades seven through twelve.

Music Director Dohn Ratliff tells me it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for the band. And, he's written something special for it.

He said, "The music that we will play in the parade is an original arrangement of patriotic tunes that I wrote for the parade."

In addition to performing in the parade, the band will go to a Chicago Cubs game, visit Mount Rushmore, tour Washington DC, present a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, and have a reserved seat to watch Capital fireworks.

They need to raise about $90,000 for the trip. https://www.facebook.com/HHS-Marching-Band-Fundraiser-DC-Trip-2412170129106736/