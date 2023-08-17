The following is a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Hardin accused of striking a woman in Lodge Grass, on the Crow Indian Reservation, admitted to an assault charge today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Sergio Antonio Lopez, 33, pleaded guilty to assault by striking, beating or wounding, a misdemeanor, as charged in a superseding information. Lopez faces a maximum of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The court set sentencing for Dec. 15. Lopez was released pending further proceedings.

In court documents, the government alleged that on Aug. 20, 2022 in Lodge Grass, bounty hunters, accompanied by Lopez, arrested an individual with outstanding state warrants at the home of the victim, identified as Jane Doe. The arrest occurred sometime after midnight. Jane Doe heard knocking at her door and it was Lopez. During the arrest, the individual was resisting, and Jane Doe assisted the individual in trying to stop the arrest. Lopez assaulted Jane Doe by pulling her hair, hitting and kicking her.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Harper Suek is prosecuting the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.