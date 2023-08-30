Hardin, MT- To celebrate their community, Hardin High School hosted a pow wow on their football field, inviting everyone to join and dance together.

Families and students at neighboring schools were welcome on to Hardin High's Imer Field to celebrate and honor the Crow Community with a pow wow.

Raesa, a student in Pryor says she and her friend, like many students were invited to the pow wow.

She says, "they invited us here to dance, it's really fun I like to see all of the kids dancing, that's our future is to have all of the kids take on the crow culture and stuff."

The day featured a military grand entry and displaying of the flags.

Followed by celebratory signing, drumming and dancing.

And new superintendent for the Hardin School District, Tobin Novasio, says incorporating and supporting events like this into the school calendar is high on his to do list.

Novasio says he feels "it's really important for us to acknowledge that we are a school that sits on traditional crow land and so being able to celebrate those traditions and that helps build those connections without students and it helps our folks that come from different backgrounds we have teachers from all over the country, we have teachers from other countries. It allows them to learn a little more about the local customs and traditions and its respectful to the people that we are working with and serving."

The pow wow concluded with Novasio and his family being officially adopted into the Big Lodge Clan, as he takes over the responsibility of leading their children as the district’s new superintendent.

And Hardin School District's Indian Education Director, Bianka Rock Above, says that the inspiration for the gathering, was anything but complicated.

Rock Above said that her hope was "to bring everyone together in one location, we have pow wows int he different schools but the goal here today was to bring everyone in one area so we could see each other."

She went on to say that "one of our main goals today was to honor our new superintendent and welcome him and his wife and family into our community and our district. My dad, Harry Rock Above, adopted him as a son so now he became my brother and my sister."

Rock Above also hopes this large community pow wow will become a yearly tradition in the near future.

Before students were sent back to class for the day, everyone in attendance was welcomed onto the field to dance and participate in the pow wow themselves.

And Talia, another Pryor student, says she is grateful for the inclusion and the attendance.

Talia says that she is glad, "that they are getting involved because yeah the culture is slowly dying, and it's not just the language the dancing, it's trying to keep everything positive and keep it going. And encouraging younger people, to just dance."

And they hope celebrations like this will continue throughout the year, to help give kids a chance to relax and reconnect with their culture.

