Hardin, MT-Hundreds of Native people across America go missing or are murdered each year, including two from Hardin High School in recent years.

So, Hardin Highschool students created a memorial event to remember them and everyone else who's been lost over the years.

The Healing Walk was created by Hardin High Schools Indian Club with the hope that friends and family members of those who have been lost can gather to remember them and support each other.

And according to Bianca Rock Above, an organizer for the walk, and the Hardin School District Indian Education Director, the event is meant to give students an opportunity to do more than just healing.

Rock Above said that she thinks that "we need to start healing in our district because we want to prevent this from happening again. And we want to bring awareness to our students so we can keep our students safe, when it comes down to it it's just keeping our students safe and bringing that awareness."

But students at Hardin High know that the M.M.I. P. crisis goes much deeper than events like the walk show.

One Indian Club member, Dayvany Whitemanruns-Him, shared that for her, "M.M.I.W. is one of the most important topics that is brought about in our area because in our area it's one of the biggest problems and it's not something to be taken lightly because it's a tragedy and hopefully with healing walks and bringing awareness and continuing to speak about it will continue to grow."

The walk took place on Imer field earlier this afternoon with members of the community encouraged to walk with signs memorializing their loved one.

In the future, school administrators hope to start teaching students about more preventative measures students can take to protect themselves from potentially dangerous situations.