Hardin High School kicked off Native America Heritage Month, with a school-run fashion show.

First time freshman models took to the stage floor of Hardin High School's auditorium, for their first annual indigenous fashion show.

Students experienced preparing and making a fashion show a reality, while wearing clothes created by Crow Agency designers.

Lana Stands, a Paraprofessional for Hardin Middle School, has spent years trying to see this fashion show come to fruition, and now that it has, she has a plan to make it a success for all involved.

"I wanted to make this as real as possible. For when they are in a real fashion show, what's going on. I wanted them to have the opportunity to sit down and do their makeup with their girlfriends, have someone professionally do their hair, get to talk to the designers, watch them set up their clothes, and set everything out."

She also shared her favorite part if the preparation process, "just all the chatter, all the be together. Because it's a really good opportunity for them to be able to build that lifetime relationship with other people"

Stands hopes through the show, both models and visitors will have a deeper understanding for indigenous fashion and a greater appreciation for designers from their community.

She also aims for the fashion show to introduce students to new interests they may not normally experience in school.

Like Darrell Lefthand, one models, who believes the show goes beyond those who are in it and the clothes they are wearing.

"Most of this is about bringing back the cultural beauty of our fashion. It's beautiful if you really look at it"

This is only the first of several events Hardin High has planned for November, and they hope this fashion show breeds a new tradition for the Bulldogs.