Hardin fourth grader headed to National Youth Leadership Forum in Denver

HARDIN, Mont. - A Hardin fourth grader is headed to the National Youth Leadership Forum in Denver after being nominated by a teacher.

Ten-year-old Vernon Hugs will be learning about medicine, crime scene investigation and engineering while at the forum. It's planned for July 11-15 in Denver, Colorado.

"He loves science.," said Hardin Intermediate School Teacher Lori Flory. "He's an all-around excellent student."

Vernon confirmed that his favorite subject in school is science. He particularly loves dinosaurs, especially the Apatosaurus and Theropods.

"I do like dinosaurs," he said. "I know a lot of them, even ones that a lot of people don't know."

If you want to help with trip expenses for Vernon Hugs, you can go here.