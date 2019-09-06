Hanser's hosts Billings Fire for technical rescue team training

BILLINGS, Mont. -- For over fifty years, Hanser's has been providing equipment to firefighters for special rescue training. Rescue 2, a technical rescue team in the Billings Fire Department, spent the day in Hanser's wrecking yard for specialized training.

The technical rescue team performs extreme rescues involving rope, swift water, and in this case -- heavy vehicle extraction. Training captain, Sean Biggins, says crashes involving a large semi truck can happen one or two times per year and firefighters don't always get the opportunity to prepare for these situations until they see one first-hand.

"Whether it's training for something that we've never done before, we tell them what we're looking for and they are amazingly accommodating in helping us find vehicles and putting it all together and give us a space to train on so that we can come and learn how to solve those problems," says Billings Fire Training Chief Sean Biggins.

Rescue 2 practiced a simulated victim rescue in a lifting operation of about 60,000 pounds. Matt Meeker, Billings Fire Rescue Captain, says heavy vehicle extractions can often be more dangerous than other rescues.

"They present a very unique challenge being a heavy rig versus usually a passenger car, so they present some unique challenges that our day to day operations don't get to see and we don't do," says Meeker, "and so this affords us the opportunity to train and learn in a safe environment so when we get on scene we know what we're doing."