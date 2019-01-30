"Hanna's Act" proponents heard by House Judiciary Committee

A new bill named after Hanna Harris, a Lame Deer woman murdered in 2013 on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, went before the house judiciary committee Wednesday morning.

House Bill 21, known as "Hanna's Act," authorizes the Department of Justice to assist with the investigation of all missing persons cases, including those on the reservations. It would also require the employment of a missing persons specialist.

If Hanna's Act passes, the Department of justice would assist with the investigation of all missing persons cases, regardless of the age of the missing person.

Representative from House District 41, Rae Peppers, is the sponsor of the bill. She named it after Hanna Harris. Peppers hopes this bill will help people like Hanna's mom, Melinda, who continues fighting for missing and murdered individuals.

Peppers said, "Because it's people like her who stand up for everybody else and it breaks my heart that these things happen in Indian Country, they also happen to Montana people. And to know that, these people will never be seen again is hard."

A missing persons specialist would be responsible for working closely with local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement on missing persons cases.

They would also be in charge of providing guidance to law enforcement and families in those cases, issuing alerts and advisories to activate public assistance, and manage the state's missing persons database and public information website.

The act will be sent to each tribal government on the seven Montana reservations and to the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe.

"Children are not supposed to go before their parents, they're supposed to live longer then they're parents. Parents are supposed to be with them as they go through their childhood, adulthood and grow older," said Rynalea Whiteman Pena, President of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe at the hearing.

Many proponents spoke at the hearing about the importance of "Hanna's Act," sharing their experiences with missing and murdered members of their family and friends.

No opponents to the bill spoke at the hearing.

Representative Peppers is also sponsoring companion House Bill 54. The bill would require all law enforcement authorities to accept, without delay, any report of a missing person unless there are extenuating circumstances.